Sands leads the way

Skegness and District Running Club enjoyed a sociable day out at the Authorpe 10k fun run on Sunday.

The friendly event welcomed runners and walkers, including several canine participants (including club mascot and regular event attendee Totty Shelton).

Mark Sands showed no signs of slowing down after his outstanding London Marathon performance, claiming second place overall in a time of 34.49 over the 6.2miles.

Alistair Frost finished in 11th place out of the 87 finishers to clock an impressive time of 44.57.

Third club male to complete the undulating course was Brian Darrington, who crossed the finish line in 45.59.

Leanne Rickett continues to make a strong comeback after injury, finishing first SADRC lady and second lady overall in 47.41.

Samantha Fox was the second Skegess and District RC lady over the line in 55.00, whilst Jane Martin and Julie Sandford shared the title of third club ladies to complete by finishing together in 57.03.

Other club members in attendance included several of the recent couch to 5k graduates at their first event, including Adam Cartledge (1:07.22), Ian Dexter (1:04.54), Elaine Broomfield (1:09.54) and Debbie Scott (1:25.03).

Skegness and District Running Club has training nights in Skegness, Spilsby , Boston and Horncastle. For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk