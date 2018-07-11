Sands claims a double at Spilsby 6-miler

The Spilsby 6-mile race was a scorcher on Sunday, but was well supported by 30 Skegness and District Running Club members.

The top three places were taken by club members, Mark Sands (33.51) followed home by Paul Jackson (35.49) and Will Kelly (37.35) respectively.

Together they were awarded the male team prize.

The club fielded no less than nine other prize winners, including Alan Wheeler - who scooped the first st MV40 prize (38.30).

Emma Marshall-Telfer was third lady overall (47.01) and, along with Angela Thompson (first FV45 in 47.27) and Leanne Rickett (47.45), scooped the ladies’ team prize.

Aaron Marsh was 10th overall, out of a field of 92 finishers, and claimed first place in the under 18 category (39.46).

Colin Chambers took first place in the M70+ group (48.29), Gail Davies was the FV50 first place prize winner (50.48). Sarah Smith was the FV60 winner (56.57) and Janet Norton took the prize for first place lady in the FV 65 category (1:10.36).

Also on Sunday, Robin Harrison travelled to the Etihad Stadium to complete the Manchester 10k in a time of 53.48.

Robin was pleased with the time considering the extremely high temperatures.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk