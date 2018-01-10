SADRC success is celebrated

Skegness and District Running Club held their annual awards night.

The 2017 prizewinners were: Most Improved Male - Martin Chapman, Most Improved Female - Jane Martin, Most Outstanding Achievement - Emma Marshall-Telfer, Golden Oldie - Maurice Tompkins, Club Person of the Year - Helena Shelton, Race League Male Winner - Mark Sands, Female Winner - Emma Marshall-Telfer; Race Performance of the Year - Mark Sands.

To round off their 2017 race season, five club members entered the New Year’s Eve RAF Marham 10k.

Results: Ian Scott (49.15), Jimmy Hearn (53.50), Emmajean Hearn (1:01.01), Barry Norton (1:08.56) and Janet Norton (1:09.05).

Twenty-three members opted to start 2018 with a 10k race in Cleethorpes.

Mark Sands was the first male club member to cross the line, taking thirdrd place in the male vet 35 category and 18th overall in a time of 36.08.

Andy Shelton finished in 42.34 and was sixth in the male vet 50 category.

For the ladies, in a time of 44.57, Emma Marshall-Telfer took third place in the women’s vet 45 category and was 18th lady overall.

The First run of 2018 for Ian Russell and Helen Blair was the Hyde Park Serpentine 10k.

Helen finished in a time of 53.52 and Ian in a time of 44.39

The cross country season came to a close at the Lincs League County Championships on Sunday at Castledyke Equestrian Centre, Gypsey Bridge.

The SADRC men’s vet team put in a stellar performance to come third.

The team was made up of Mark Sands, Alan Wheeler and Stephen Bark.

Tammy Rainbow also ran fantastically to take individual fourth spot in the ladies’ vet category.