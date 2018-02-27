SADRC runners tackle the Belvoir Challenge

Three Skegness and District Running Club members took on the Belvoir Challenge on Saturday.

The event lived up to its name, providing a tough test over 15 or 26 miles of roads and tracks through the Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire.

Jason Stainton. GhFIvei5FqdDT26phZOU

Zoe Ward valiantly completed the 15-mile distance in 3:22.29.

Mark Lyon went the full 26-mile distance in 4:28.29 whilst fellow runner Sarah Coupland picked up an injury quite early on.

Sarah managed to run to the 15-mile finish line before sensibly calling it a day.

Jason Stainton attended the National Cross Country championships held at Parliament Hill, London, on Saturday.

He completed a very hilly, muddy and tough course in a time of 1:00.59.

A total of 2,328 runners competed in the senior men’s category alone.

There were 15 SADRC runners on the start line on Sunday at the Midlands 10k race at the National Watersport Centre, Nottingham.

Mark Sands completed a massive 136 miles this week, including a 22-mile run on Saturday.

On Sunday he came eighth in a time of 35.04, collecting another vet45 first-place trophy.

Leanne Rickett had only four miles under her belt this year following injury, but clocked 50.02 to be the first SADRC lady home.

Hannah Chapman ran fantastically (1:11.34), knocking more than five minutes off her 10K PB and running nine minutes quicker than her last 10K at Cleethorpes on New Year’s Day.

The second male home for SADRC was Andy Shelton in 44.19 and third was Jonathon Francis (46.28).

The second club lady was Jane Martin (54.45) and the third SADRC lady was Natalie Mitchell (58.44).

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk of their Facebook page.