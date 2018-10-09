SADRC runners return to cross country action

This weekend saw the start of the first cross country event of the winter season for Skegness and District RC.

A new route at Woodhall Spa’s Ostlers Plantation ran through the woods, which made for a beautiful, yet challenging, run.

Marathon men Phil, Mark and Robin in Chester. M1wEA29bpCc-VN9WO_nn

For the ladies, Tammy Rainbow was first club lady back in ninth position during the 5.7km off road route.

It was the first cross country event for many, including Maria Yuill, Lisa Armstrong and Zoe Ward.

Three ladies from this year’s Couch 2 5k from challenge ran the route, Gerry Spooner, Tina Marie North and Jade Bogg all doing well.

The senior men had to run an additional lap of the course meaning it was an 8.7km route.

Lora Hawkins. GDN3WxO29EQ2br3hEaf6

First back was Jason Stainton.

Darrell Brown, Lee Cook and Leon Hockham also took on their first cross country challenge.

Three club runners took part in the Chester Marathon - Robin Harrison, Mark Sands and Phil Horton.

Despite suffering an injury earlier this year and having several weeks of no training, Mark was the first man back for the club in a fantastic 2 hrs 54 mins.

Mark was followed by Phil in an impressive 3 hrs 37 mins while Robin, who set out to complete the marathon in 4 hrs 15 mins, smashed his target with a time of 4 hrs 13 mins, knocking a massive 1 hr 26 mins off his PB time.

Flying the solo flag for the club was Lora Hawkins, who completed the Petts Wood 10k race.

Lora had a great run despite the hilly off-road route.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk