SADRC runners claim personal bests

Skegness and District Running Club members have been celebrating some personal best times this weekend.

Will Kelly ran an amazing time at the Retford Half Marathon, knocking a fantastic six minutes off his personal best time as he clocked 1:25.46.

Sarah Smith took on the challenge with a finishing time of 2:00.41, followed closely behind by Charmane Holgate, who managed a 59-second PB, finishing in a great time of 2:05.28.

Ian Russell and Helen Blair took part in the Milton Keynes Festival of Running.

Ian ran the MK 20-miler in 2:49.29, which saw him achieve a massive seven-minute PB.

Helen took part in the MK 10k race and crossed the line in a time of 53.52.

Through SADRC’s partnership with Get Out Get Active for East Lindsey, they have received funding for new running leaders for the ever-growing team.

Shawn Thomas, Sarah Smith, Becky Lee, Jane Martin, Sarah Thomas, Angela Thompson, Ed Crawford and Selina Newton have become running leaders and will be helping with club nights.

Skegness and District RC also started its popular Couch 2 5K course this week across all four of their training nights, with 87 new runners taking part.

The club holds training evenings in Spilsby (Tuesday), Horncastle (Wednesday), Boston (Thursday) and Skegness (Friday) and new members are always welcome.

For details visit www.sadrc.co.uk for more information.