SADRC runners battle the poor conditions

It was a busy weekend for Skegness and District Running Club, with representatives of the club at six events across the country.

Storm Callum scuppered plans on Saturday in Swallow, Lincolnshire, where the half marathon event of the Gruesome Twosome was cancelled.

The trio at the North Midlands Cross Country League. 10cAunAOnJB3uPa5TljO

The 10k race went ahead as planned and Skegness and District were represented by three pairs on the tough, hilly course.

This race requires runners to complete the course as a pair and the team members must cross the finish line together.

Helena Shelton and Hannah Chapman, Team Double Trouble, crossed the line in 1:25.27 whilst siblings Craig and Donna Tuplin (Team Tuplin) were just ahead on 1:20.17

Victoria Edwards and Ian Dexter were the first SADRC pair to finish in 1:13.19.

Ready for the Gruesome Twosome. y-eC0ypZNNAiTMVI5xln

The first race of the season in the North Midlands Cross Country League was held at Markeaton Park, Derby.

The senior ladies raced over 6k and the men 10k, SADRC represented by Tammy Rainbow, Aaron Marsh and Mark Sands.

Sunday’s Peterborough Great Eastern Half Marathon was somewhat of a washout.

Jess Cooper dug deep in tough conditions to complete her first half marathon race in 2:50.08, supported by Rebecca Grice as they crossed the line together.

Robin Harrison in Manchester. KbrYx0dxonNgRzgR6WsC

Another half marathon first timer, Rob Goddard, clocked 2:25.15, with Craig Tuplin (2:24.33), Graham Farley (2:12.02), Natalie Mitchell (2:24.40), Odette Arundel (1:52.09) and Kyleigh Dudley (2:03.39) also representing SADRC.

Rachel Lear contested the Birmingham Half Marathon on Sunday, raising money for the Altzheimer’s Society.

She is on her way to her £250 charity target and completed the race in 3:00.21.

Robin Harrison made it 321 of running 5k or more with Sunday’s Manchester Half Marathon.

The flat race is supported by a great crowd of onlookers and starts and finishes close to Old Trafford. Robin knocked another six minutes off his PB, finishing in 1:51.32.

Curtis Jones and Emma Marshall-Telfer didn’t let the cold and rain stop them from completing a gruelling marathon at the Spires and Steeples Challenge, over a trail of footpaths and bridleways from Lincoln to Sleaford.

Julie Goodwin opted for the half marathon distance, starting at Metheringham.