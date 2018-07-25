SADRC runners are out in force again

Richard Burrows was the first of three Skegness and District Running Club members to finish the Lincoln Wellington 5k Race Series.

He completed the event in a time of 20mins 44secs to finish in 57th place.

The other two SADRC runners were Philip Horton (21.19), who was 62nd, and Robin Harrison (24.23), who came 84th.

A huge contingent of 77 runners from SADRC were in the field of more than 3,000 runners for the Grimsby 10k road race on Sunday (pictured), with many taking advantage of the flat course to record personal best times.

The first club member to finish was Mark Sands, who was 10th overall and first in the MV45 category in time of 33.33.

Next home was Will Kelly (37.05), followed by Ed Crawford (39.40).

Molly McKay was the fist of the club’s ladies to complete the course, finishing in a time of 47.03, having cycled to the event from Spilsby and then cycling home again afterwards. Hot on her heels was Leanne Rickett (47.30), firmly cementing her comeback from injury with another good performance.

Just 15 seconds later, was third club lady Angela Thompson.

SADRC athletes recording PBs included Ian Dexter (59.41), Sarah Thomas (58.37), Joyce Baumber (1.12.41) and Debbie Scott (1.21.02), who knocked over four minutes off her previous PB, while Maria Yuill and Amy Lambley managed to both post PBs of exactly the same time of 55.08 running in different waves of the race as was the format for the first time this year.

For several members it was their first taste of competitive running over 10k - Rob Ster (59.49), Jade Kirman (1.12.43), Dawn Allen (1.00.19) and Darrell Brown (49.28).

Also on Sunday, Alistair Frost flew the colours for SADRC at Cawthorpe 10k, raising money for the Emma-Jayne Memorial Fund. Despite a few directionally problems along the route, Alistair finished in a time of 48.02 and finished third overall.