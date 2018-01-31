SADRC pair battle the conditions in Leeds

Sunday saw Skegness and District Running Club members Bob and Kerry Green in action at the North Ferriby 10 miler.

The event is a hilly race and not for the faint hearted.

Bob came in at 1 hr 27 mins 34 secs and Kerry managed her planned time of under 1 hr 40 mins, a great boost to their marathon training.

Chris Bertins and Jason Stainton had a tough run at the Northern Cross Country Championships.

The course at Hardwood House, near Leeds, was very hilly, windy and muddy.

Of the 1,000 runners in attendance, only 761 completed the course.

Both SADRC entrants battled through to the finish line with Chris finishing in 54 mins 15 secs and Jason crossing the line in 59 mins 46 secs.

Steven Fruen ran the Lakelands Hospice Brass Monkey 10k in 1 hr 14 mins at the Rockingham motor racing circuit in Corby.