SADRC hit the Wolds

SADRC members hit the Wolds.
SADRC members hit the Wolds.

The Wolds Veteran Runners hosted their popular Wednesday night series for the last time this season, and 23 Skegness and District RC representative turned up for the Click’em Inn five-miler.

Mark Sands finished the course fourth with a great time of 28.16 with Will Kelly just behind in 10th with a time of 30.01.

Ed Crawford came in with a time of 32.10.

Angela Thompson was the first SADRC lady to cross the line in 38.10.

Leanne Rickett followed home in 40.34 and Charmaine Holgate a few minutes behind in 43.18.

New to the Wednesday Night Series was Lee Cook, who finished the tough course with a time of 43.59 and described the experience as ‘a fantastic evening’.

Heather Freeman ran a great time of 49.05 and Rob Goddard who ran with Helena Shelton, the duo coming in together under the hour with a time of 56.46.

Skegness And District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk