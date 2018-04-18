SADRC crew out in force

More than 40 Skegness and District Running Club members turned out for the Boston Marathon and Half Marathon events.

A fantastic turnout of 35 took on the 13-mile race, with nine taking on the full 26-mile challenge, as runners clocked a series of personal bests.

Jayne Wallis marked her 20th marathon by clocking 4hrs 36 mins, 28 minutes faster than last year’s London Marathon effort.

Paul Jackson ran an impressive race finishing in 10th overall in 2 hrs 53 mins while Matthew West crossed line in 21st on 3 hrs.

Brian Darrington knocked a huge 39 minutes off his previous best, crossing the line in 4 hrs 08 mins.

In addition, Martin Chapman achieved a marathon PB going under the four-hour barrier (3 hrs 49 mins).

Sharon Gallichan completed the Boston Marathon in a time of 4 hrs 14 mins and husband and wife Charles and Helen Luff completed the distance in 4 hrs 14 mins and 4 hrs 27 mins respectively.

Charlotte Armsby who finished with a brilliant time of 4 hrs 27 mins.

There were also plenty of success stories in the half marathon, among them were Chris Reader (11th; 1:23 PB), Aaron Marsh (first male junior; 1:29 PB), Giles Favell (1:32), Edward (1:33), Leanne Rickett (1:45), Odettte Arundell (1:54), Charmane Holgate (1:56 PB), Gail Davis (1:59 PB), Samantha Fox (1:57 PB), Emmajean Hearn (2:09 PB) and Amy Lambley (2:04).

Steve Fruen, Ben Turner, Avril Stone, Lisa Smith, Donna Tuplin, Elaine Blair all ran their first half marathons, with Kyleigh Dudley and Stephanie Scott running in SADRC colours for the first time.

Bob Green ran the half in full firefighting kit (PPE) whilst alsowearing breathing apparatus, crossing the line with wife Kerry in 2 hrs 58 mins.

Meanwhile, Jason Stainton flew the SADRC colours at the Grantham Cup 10km Cross Country event.

He finished in an impressive 48 mins36 secs for 29th.