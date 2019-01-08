SADRC begin new year with birthday bash

Skegness and District RC members didn’t break their stride over the festive period.

Barry and Janet Norton finished off 2018 in style at the Peterborough New Year’s Eve 10k, Barry finishing first in his age category with a great time of 1:10.47.

Janet and Barry Norton.

Janet also finished strongly, second in her age category in a time of 1:11.24.

New Year’s Day saw 13 members running the Cleethorpes 10k, a race which marks the club’s birthday.

Now four years old, SADRC can boast more than 260 members.

Mark Sands finished first for the club and fourth overall with a time of 33.02, and his first 10k PB in the last 20 years.

Mark Collingwood ran a fantastic race within 40 minutes and Andy Shelton is ready to make his mark on 2019 with an excellent time of 40:44.

Mark Lyon ran 42.22 followed by Martin Chapman, starting the year with a fantastic PB of 42.58.

Emma Marshall-Telfer is back and finished the run as first SADRC lady.

Emma finished in a time of 47.47, followed by Brian Darrington (48.00).

Sam Fox was SADRC’s second lady (52.33) and Becky Lee was the third (54.31).

Julie Goodwin finished in 57.55 and Graham Farley ran his quickest 10k in 14 months (59.24), followed by Ian Dexter (59.56).

Helena Shelton finished the day with a time of 1:10.33.

The County Cross Country Championships at Biscathorpe saw 18 members on the start line.

Paul Jackson was the first runner back for the club with Mark Sands and Ed Crawford giving him good support to close for the A team.

Alan Wheeler, Mark Collingwood, Chris Halligan, Chris Sweeney, Jason Stainton and Mark Lyons all ran well to close out the club’s B and C teams.

Matt West, Andy Shelton, Martin Chapman and Rob Goddard all worked hard throughout on a demanding, sometimes boggy, course.

In the veteran ladies’s race, four runners represented the club.

Tammy Rainbow finished in the top five, Becky Lee had a great run, Sarah Smith took on her first cross country race at the age of 62 and had a fantastic debut, while Zoe Ward enjoyed another really good run.

Team results are yet to be confirmed.

In the senior ladies’s race, Victoria Edwards was the sole representative, but was unable to continue after twisting her ankle.