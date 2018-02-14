Running man Robin closing in on day 100

Horncastle runner Robin Harrison is closing in on his 100th consecutive day of running at least 5k.

Last month The News revealed that Robin began his quest in November and has since turned it into a charity fundraiser.

“I am on my 78th day of running a minimum of 5k (3.1 miles) per day,” Robin said yesterday (Tuesday).

“So far I have run 390.3 miles in 77 days at an average distance daily of 5.07 miles per day, which is 8.14k.

“Barring injury or terrible weather conditions my next milestone of 100 days will happen on Wednesday, March 7, which also happens to coincide with a Rock and Roll Bingo evening which we are holding at The Bull Hotel, Horncastle in aid of the (Lincs & Notts) Air Ambulance.”

Fifty-seven-year-old Robin has admitted his family think he’s ‘crackers’ but he is becoming inspired to help out the Air Ambulance and also the Alzheimer’s Society, two charities close to his heart.

His Air Ambulance JustGiving page currently has donations of more than £300 (https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Robin-Harrison1) and he will run the Lincoln 10k on March 18 and the Liverpool Rock and Roll Half Marathon on May 20, both in aid of the charity.

He is also planning on running the inagural London Land Marks Half Marathon on March 25 in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-harrison3.

That second JustGiving page has raised close to £600 so far.

To help swell the coffers, Robin - who lives in Horncastle and competes for Skegness and District Running Club - will host the bingo night at the Bull Hotel on March 7.