Runners waltz through Vienna marathon

Dave Sydenham, Sarah Millburn, Georgina Bache and Lee Bache at the Vienna Marathon and (inset) Curtis Jones.

Georgina Bache, running in her first marathon, clocked an impressive 4:37.56, while her husband Lee completed the half marathon in 2:26.15.

Curtis Jones.

Dave Sydenham completed the half marathon in 2:43.16, closely followed by Sarah Millburn, running her first half, in 2:43.17.

Back in the UK, Curtis Jones took on the Longhorn Ultra 60k through Sherwood Forest where, despite the heat making it hard to keep hydrated in this trail race, he finished in an incredible 7:41.00 smashing his previous PB.