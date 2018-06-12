Runners tame the Sutton Beast event

Skegness and District Running Club members Stuart Cragg and partner Angela Thompson conquered The Sutton Beast 10k on Sunday.

The event is a multi-terrain race at Sutton In The Isle, Cambridge.

Stuart Cragg amd Angela Thompson.

They described the race as ‘not the easiest course, but a very well-organised race of about 250 runners’.

Those who completed the race received a medal and T-shirt while there was live music and a heavy metal drummer out on the course to keep entrants going.

Stuart, from Spilsby, crossed the finish line in a time of 43.17 with Angela following in 49.49.

Both have suffered injuries in recent times so are glad to be back out racing.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk