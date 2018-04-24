Runners tame the marathon

Runners from two Skegness clubs tamed the London Marathon on Sunday.

Members of both the Skegness Coasters and Skegness and District Running Club were among the many success stories from the weekend.

Despite it being the hottest London Marathon on record, more than 40,000 runners took on the gruelling 26.2-mile course around the capital, with local runners clocking some incredible times.

Eight runners from SADRC competed, with Mark Sands the first across the line in an amazing 2:28.55.

Sands knocked six minutes off his time from last year to set a new personal best, qualifying him as an elite runner for next year’s event.

Next across the line, with an incredible time for his first marathon, was William Kelly in 3:08.54, followed by Andy Shelton in 3:44.58, despite running with an injury.

Joanne Jackson completed her second London marathon in a fantastic 3:59.32, while brothers Allen and Michael Bruce crossed the finish line in 5:57.56 and 4:41.55 respectively.

Sally Cadle clocked 5:08.38 in her first marathon, raising more than £1,900 for Asthma UK, followed by Sarah Bellwood, who was also running her first marathon, in 6:37.18.

The first Coaster to complete the course was Jackie Rhodes, who was raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, finishing in a time of 4:32.

Ben Peel crossed the line in 5:26.

This was his fourth London Marathon, with his last some 10 years ago.

“With the heat, running conditions were very challenging,” he said.

“But as you would expect, a brilliant event with fantastic support all the way round.”

Nathan Fisher and Rachel Shinn completed the course in 7:43.