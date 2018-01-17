Runners take on the Ultra Marathon test

Skegness and District Running Club members were involved in the Country to Capital Ultra Marathon on Saturday.

Abbie Eldred completed the 44 miles of country trails and tow path in 9 hrs 33 mins.

Emma and Abbie before the Country to Capital Ultra.

She was back in the UK for this race, after moving to Cyprus as part of her job as a medic in the RAF, after previously being stationed at RAF Coningsby.

Emma Marshall-Telfer started alongside Abbie.

She said: “I got to checkpoint three at 26.4 miles and made the right decision to finish.

“I’m not upset considering how ill I have been.

“I take it as a victory and the first of my long runs.”

The race started in Wendover and finished at Little Venice, London, via the Grand Union Canal towpath.

Following a spate of injuries for both Stuart Cragg and Angela Thompson through 2017, the Skegness and District members, from Spilsby, were pleased and relieved to cross the finish line pain-free last Sunday at the Brass Monkey Half Marathon in York.

This was Angela’s first run of the year after injuring her hip on Christmas Eve.

She did very well to finish in a good time of 1 hr 55 mins 38 secs.

Stuart finished in 1 hr 30 mins 48 secs.

The times may be slower than last year, but to run healthy and enjoy it was more important this time around.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk