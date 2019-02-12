Runners take on the Big Bear challenge

Skegness and District Running Club members Lora Hawkins and Curtis Jones went the distance at the Big Bear Challenge.

Competing at Ryton Pools Country Park in Coventry on Thursday, the race consisted of a 3.3-mile out-and-back loop with a six-hour cut-off time to compete as many laps as possible.

Sarah and Shaun Thomas. CRVbkBRFW0NyUTbDSOi6

Lora ran her first ever marathon in under five hours and Curtis ran a great 29.5 miles.

Sunday saw the inaugural running of the Scunthorpe Valentine’s 10k, in support of The British Heart Foundation.

SADRC’s Sarah and Shaun Thomas ran together to celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary.

The new race gives a special prize for the first placed couple based on their combined results.

Lora Hawkins and Curtis Jones at the Big Bear Challenge. 3YfHPd1fuv8hH3Tib65x

Sarah earned a well-deserved personal best of 56.41.

Leanne Rickett was first home for the SADRC ladies with a PB time of 46.27, followed by Carol Daulat (1:07.27), who was close behind husband Will (1:05.58).

Geraldine Shannon clocked 1:05.36, with Samantha Fox and Sarah Smith (55.21), Mark Collingwood (39.12, first club male) and Ian Kocko (46.13) also competing.

The final meeting of the 2018-19 Lincs Cross Ccountry Series was held on Sunday at Ostlers Plantation, Woodhall Spa.

SADRC runners at the Rauceby Ripper.

Captains Tammy Rainbow and Matt West once again rallied the troops.

The last, somewhat boggy, leg was attended by Helena Sheldon, who was happy to be back in action after seven weeks on the injury bench, Becky Lee and Katy Hockham for the ladies’s team and Andy Sheldon and Brian Darrington for the men.

Final series standings will be published in due course.

Conditions were icy for this year’s Rauceby Ripper run, held recently, with hard ground underfoot and bitter winter wind to contend with.

This multi-terrain 8.80 mile event, around the attractive Rauceby Estates and fields, attracted a contingent of 14 runners from Skegness and District Running Club.

Angela Thompson was second lady overall and first in her age category, with an impressive time of 1:08.31.

Sarah Smith (1:26.50) also finished first in her age category while first male back for the club was Ed Crawford, who finished sixth in 1:00:09.

Chris Reader (1:02.26), Mark Collingwood (1:02.26), Mark Lyon (1:04.20, course PB), Chris Sweeny (1:05.23), Leanne Rickett (1:13.44), Rebecca Lee (1:26.50), Natalie Mitchell (1:29.42), Julie Goodwin (1:33.54), Craig Tuplin (1:35.05), Louise Darrington (1:42.16) and Rebecca Grice (1:49:44) also competed.

Paul Wilson represented the club in the Grizedale Trail 26, near Hawkshead in the Lake District.

He was delighted to knock 10 minutes off last year’s time, finishing 14th in 4:14.

Steph Scott, Sarah Thomas and Shawn Thomas took part in the Cancer Research London Winter 10k.

The run started from Trafalgar Square and took the runners through the heart of the capital.

Shawn was first back for the club in 51.48, followed by Steph (58.09) and Sarah (59.25).