Runners put on a show

Skegness and District RC’s Mark Sands won the final race of the 10k Bolingbroke Breaker series.

He was first back from the 90 entrants in 34.25, followed by Paul Jackson (37.51) and Ed Crawford (40.54).

Molly Mckay finished first for the SADRC ladies in 48.37, followed by Emily Gelder (53.50) and Becky Lee (55.22).

The Breaker saw Martin Beagley, a Boston Couch 2 5k finisher, run his first race as a SADRC member and finished with a strong time of 55.30, describing the run as ‘a great course with an amazing atmosphere’.

Lee Cook also decided to take on the Breaker as his first race wearing the black and orange vest, completing his first-ever 10k in 58.12.

The Heckington Show 10-miler saw 21 members running the road race.

Leanne Rickett (1:17.42), Angela Thompson (1:18.24) and Helen Luff (1:30.02) were the fasted female team.

Colin Chambers came first in his age category, finishing 96th overall in 1:20.58.

William Kelly (1:01.40) finished eighth overall and Jonathan Francis was 63rd in 1:15.43.

Ian Scott (1:24.04) completed his run and went on to work the rest of the show with the St John’s Ambulance.

Helena Shelton’s injury return continues as she clocked 2:04.53 while other members included Rachel Lear (2:12.10) and Maurice Tompkins, in his first-ever 10-miler (2:25.17).

For further information about club running nights in Spilsby, Horncastle, Boston and Skegness visit www.sadrc.co.uk