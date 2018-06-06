Runners enjoy Spa day

Skegness and District runners were out in force to take on the Woodhall Spa 10k on Sunday, despite temperatures hitting 21 degrees.

A total of 103 club members completed the hugely popular race, celebrating 100 years of the RAF.

Ruth Maydell. tpxAD9gWPr4zbvUYMD-N

The first male back for the club was Mark Sands, who came third in the race overall and first in his age category with a time of 34.03.

Second male back for the club was William Kell, smashing his personal best by clocking 35.47, and third back was Paul Jackson (36.24).

The first female back for the club was Leanne Rickett (47.50), also the fourth female in her age category.

Second SADRC female back was Odette Arundell (51.21) and third Rebecca Lee in 52:59.

Robin Harrison used the race as run 188 of his every-day running streak and finished in 55.30.

There were also PBs for Ed Crawford (41.00), Stephanie Scott (56.17), while many club members completed their first 10ks.

Among them were Michelle Moss (58:25, Jackie Cooper (1:14.06), Elaine Broomfield (1:15.51), Lisa Jack (1:18.37), Joyce Baumber (1:18.44), Sarita Barton (1:24.43) and Debbie Scott (1:25.25).

Four runners competed in the 60+ age category, Colin Chambers (48.33), fourth in his age category, Barry Norton (1:05.06), Janet Norton (1:10.38) and Maurice Tompkins (1:24.59).

Club member Ruth Maydell took on her first half marathon at the Edinburgh Marathon Festival, having only completed the club’s Couch 2 5k course in October.

She completed the course in 2:49.09.