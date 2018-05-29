Runners are on a rock and roll

A record-breaking 145 runners competed at the Bolingbroke Breaker last Wednesday.

Forty-six of those entrants were representing organisers Skegness and District RC and took on the gruelling 10k challenge.

SADRC runners Rock and Roll with it in Liverpool.

The winner was club member Mark Sands (34.36), while clubmate Will Kelly was third (36.50 PB) and Paul Jackson fifth (37.45). Molly Mckay was the first SADRC lady back (49.33) with Helen Blair (51.45) and Charmane Holgate (52.25) close behind.

Sarah Thomas ducked under the hour barrier for the first time (59.27) while Katy Taylor (1:11.22), Lisa Smith (56.38) and Carol Daulat (1:10.52) all took part for the first time.

Liverpool’s Rock and Roll weekend again attracted SADRC runners. Robin Harison (25.53), Carol Harrison (34.18), Craig Tuplin (28.18) and Nathan Fisher (26.35) ran the 5k route which finishes inside the Echo Arena.

The full marathon saw Mark Sands finish fourth in 2:45.01) while Jason Stainton ran his second marathon in 3:59.27.

The half marathon was completed by Robin Harrison (2:11.20), Nathan Fisher (2:19.55) and Craig Tuplin (2:26.27), Mark Lyon (1:37.25), Leanne Rickett (1:46.43) and Helena Shelton (2:45.56).

The Market Rasen 5k saw three PBs for Angela Thomson (23.10), Amanda Hodgson and Grace Clark, the latter two dipping under the 39-minutes mark.