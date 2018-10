Skegness Rugby Club travel to face sixth-placed Mellish on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites will be looking for points to help them club the Midlands 4 East (North) table.

They currently sit in 12th position, above Gainsborough and Amber Valley.

On Saturday they drew 24-24 at home to Meden Vale, who sit a place above them in 11th, but are level on eight points.

Kick off will be at 2.15pm.