Ruby takes champion at prestigious horse show

Ruby Brown is celebrating after competing in the Home Produced Heritage M&M first ridden pony event at the Royal International at Hickstead - where she won and took champion.

Riding her pony Thistledown Vanilla Orchid, an eight-year-old Welsh section A, with whom she has formed an amazing partnership over the last few months, she succeeded at one of the most prestigious events on the caldendar.

Ruby qualified for The Royal International at Area 4B Lincolnshire spring show, collecting her ticket to ride at this amazing show.

Ten-year-old Ruby, from Burgh Le Marsh, attends St Peter’s and St Paul’s Primary School.