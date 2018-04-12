Rowdy Mob return to the summit

Rowdy Mob moved back to the top of the Skegness Darts League’s Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division One.

They left Seaview Next Tuesday, who began Friday evening in first position, with an 8-4 success.

Ex Service Sports were away at Barkham Arms and the two sides were all square at 3-3 after the singles.

Scott Smith (2x100, 125, 134, 140 14 dart leg), Chris Simpson (3x100, 123, 137, 140) and Wez Elston (2x100, 123, 2 x 140 and a 20 dart leg) won the singles for the home side, while Brad Martin (4x100, 104, 2x140), Gary Garton (100, 114, 125) and Mark Gray (8x100, 115, 140, and 18 dart leg) were singles success for the Sports.

Gary Garton with Mark Gray and Pete Evans (100, 121, 125) and partner Brad Martin won the first two pairs to make the game safe for the Sports.

Chris Simpson and Anthony Hulley hit an 18 dart leg to win their doubles for the Barkham, but it was too little too late as sports won 7-5.

Ex Service 501s sit just off the pace after their 10-2 win over Cricket Club.

Rob Hewson played with borrowed darts and hit 4x100, 125, 3x140, 180 while ‘Dartagnon’ Charlie Kemp threw 4x100,125, 135, 140, 180, and singles legs in 16, and 14 darts.

Chris Fletcher (2x100, 121, 125, 132 and a 16 darter) and Martin Boss (2x100, 125) were the 501s’ top scorers.

Paul Lucas (3x100) and Jamie Epton (2x100, 125) were the pick of the bunch for the Cricket Club.

Dartaholics were against surprise package Ex Service Cobras, and brothers Scott Millar (100, 140) and Russ Millar (5x100, 140) took a 2-0 lead.

However, Tom Thornton (2x100, 140), Ian Chamberlain (100, 2x140), Roy Parnham (127, 171) and Stuart Corsen won the last four to give the Cobras a 4-2 lead.

They consolidated this lead with the first pairs to lead 6-2, but then the Dartaholics took the last two doubles - with good arrows from Wayne Sumner (100, 140) and Rob Millar (100, 123, 125) - to force an unlikley looking 6-6 draw.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division Two, The Vine did a number on Bottom team Welcome Hillbillies, running out 12-0 winners.

N. Bradley (2x140, 73 finish) was the highlight.

Leaders Red Arrows took on third-place Seaview Raiders and, as you would expect, it was a high-scoring affair.

It was all square at 3-3 after the singles, with Arrows’ Stuart Hodson (4x100), Nick Casswell (2x100), Andrew Cooper (100, 156), Richard Kinning (5x100, 2x140) and Mark Simpson (2x100, 135 2x140, 18 dart leg) throwing well while Raiders’ Ray Witton (4x100), Peter East (2x140) and Sean Bates (6x100) also in the mood.

When Stuart Hodson and Richard Kinning took the opening pairs for the Arrows they held the upper hand, but the Seaview came back and won the final two pairs and the match 7-5.

WMC Aces were away at five-player Liberal Us, and despite George Daly’s heroics (3x140) it was to be the Aces’ day with Phil Muggeson (2x100, 2x115, 117, 125, 140) and eight-year-old Kyle Davis (180) helping the team run out 8-4 winners to go back to the summit.

Friday sees the Knockout Cup quarter-finals being staged.

The draw is: WMC Aces v Rowdy Mob, Liberal Us v Ex Service Sports, Welcome Hillbillies v Barkham Arms, Seaview Next Tuesday v Liberal Lads.

The Seaview £1,000 qualifiers continue this week.

Upcoming dates are: Thursday, April 12 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club (8pm), Sunday, April 15 - SeaviewPub, Skegness (1.30pm).

This week’s qualifiers were Guy Richardson, Joby Booth, Rob Pomeroy and Jonathan Thorndike.