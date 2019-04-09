Rowdy Mob claim darts League Cup

Rowdy Mob won the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Skegness League Cup on Friday night.

At the SeaviewPub, the round robin format saw the order of play drawn, with the format being two doubles and a singles, each played over one leg.

Vine Allstars, Ex Service Spitfires, Welcome Hillbillies and Cricket Club were not represented at the final, so 12 teams competed.

Jewson Seaview Raiders, Red Arrows, Liberal Us, and Highwayman met in group one, Raiders shocking plenty by topping the group.

Group two comprised of Aces, Liberal Lads, Sports and Division One champions Seaview Next Tuesday, the league’s top team topping their group.

The Attic, Rowdy Mob, Cobras and 501s met in the group of death, with Rowdy Mob finishing on top.

Cobras joined the three group winners in the semis as the strongest runners-up.

In the semis, Rowdy Mob defeated Cobras and Seaview Next Tuesday defeated Raiders, before the Mob won the final.

Saturday’s Raff 55 Masters was won by former World Champion John Walton, who came from 4-1 down to beat Sam Hewson.

A high-quality field lined up hoping to win the £200 top prize.

The clash of the first round was Nathan Careless facing Carl Abbiss, and in a cracker of a game Nathan came from 2-1 to win 4-2.

His reward was another tough game, this time against an in-form Thomas Lovely, who won through 4-1.

Thomas’s quarter-final opponent was Billy Warriner, Warriner winning 4-2.

His semi-final opponent was Sam Hewson, who had wins over Natalie Abbiss, George Stocks and Shaun Willson.

Sam was too strong for Billy as he won 5-1 to make the final.

In the opposite half of the draw, John Walton beat Spencer Davis 4-1, Steve Brooks 4-0 and Chris Fletcher 4-0 to book his place in the semis, where Scott Williams had made good progress with wins over Liam Washington 4-0, Jason Marriott 4-0 and Richard Hughes 4-1.

John won 5-3 to set up a final against Sam.

Sam Raced into a 4-1 lead and looked to be on his way, but missed match darts cost him as the 2001 World Champion John Walton pegged him back and won a fantastic game 5-4.

A total of 15 teams will compete in the Summer League.

Divisions and fixtures are to be confirmed shortly with the league looking at a May or early June start date.

The darts league’s singles and doubles competitions will be held at the Seaview on Friday, followed by an evening with Kevin Painter at the New Park Club, Skegness, on Saturday.

Entry is free and five places are up for grabs to play on the night.