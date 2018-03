Rounds are open for the Seaview Invitational

The the Seaview Invitational darts series is underway.

Qualifiers are coming up thick and fast.

Upcoming rounds include: Wednesday, March 14 - The Montalt Arms, 8pm; Thursday, March 15 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club, 8pm; Saturday, March 17 - The Royal Oak, Candlesby, 2pm; Sunday, March 18 - The White Hart, Old Leake, 7.30pm; Thursday, March 22 - Miller’s Sports & Music Bar, Chapel St Leonards, 8pm; Sunday, March 25 - The Highwayman Inn, 3pm; Monday, March 26 - Ship Bar-Restaurant, 8pm; Thursday, March 29 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club, 8pm; Sunday, April 1 - Angel Inn, Wainfleet, 2pm; Thursday, April 5 - Red Lion, Mumby, 7.30pm; Saturday, April 8 - Skegness Liberal Social Club, 2pm; Sunday, April 8, Barkham Arms Pub and Caravan Park, 2pm.

A charity darts event will be held at the Ex Servicemen’s Club on Sunday.

It begins at 2pm and entry costs £3.

Ten pints will be added to the winners’ prize.