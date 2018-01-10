Rome race joy

On New Year’s Day four members of the Skegness Coasters Running Club took part in the annual Cleethorpes 10K, which is organised by Cleethorpes Athletics Club.

The fast, flat race was held around the streets of Cleethorpes and Humberston.

Each finisher received a great technical running top for their efforts.

Ben Peel reflected: “The course was much improved this year with total road closures for the first time.

“The unseasonably warm weather made for a great day’s running too.”

Results: David Young 49.15, Janet Harmston 52.06, Ben Peel 54.14, Carole Tumber 1:00.32.

Two keen Coasters travelled to Italy to participate in the Rome 10K on New Year’s Eve.

The course took in the Colosseum, Spanish steps, the Trevi Fountain and other famous sights.

Sue Smith and Ian Bailey finished in 57 mins 26 secs and 57 mins 57 secs respectively.

Ian commented: “It was a fantastic course and perfect weather - 2,700 runners ran and the streets were lined with spectators cheering you on.”

Skegness Coasters cater for all abilities and meet every Tuesday at 6.30pm at The Welcome Inn, Skegness.