Darts pro Gary Robson was the guest on the sold-out Funbus.

He played 50 legs of darts over four pubs, hitting 180s, bull finishes and double-double finishes as Skegness Darts League members and pals watched on.

The event started at the SeaviewPub Skegness before stopping off at Wainfleet Social Club, the Red Lion at Burgh le Marsh and ending at The Ship.

It was a long day with lots of laughs on the way and even fancy dress.