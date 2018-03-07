Riley claims victory in invitational qualifier

David Riley came out on top in a hastily-arranged Seaview Invitational qualifier this weekend.

Mark Dannatt organised the event at the Seaview Pub, where hardy souls who wanted to brave the conditions following the postponement of Skegness Darts League fixtures, could get in some action at the oche.

Seventeen turned up and they were split into four groups 3 with the top two in each qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Pete Evans beat Wayne Clarke 2-0 to book his place in the semis, while Scott Smith saw off Phil Muggeson by the same scoreline.

Mark Gray took on Wez Elston and beat him 2-0 while David Riley got the better of Spencer Davis 2-1.

The first semi saw teammates Evans and Gray clash, with Gray just edging it 2-1.

Riley overcame Smith 2-0.

In the final, a best-of-five match, saw some cracking darts thrown.

It was Riley who kept his nerve to win 3-1 and take his place in the finals on June 30.

There was same excellent darts thrown during the night, with plenty of 180s and some great finishes.

The best leg of the night came from Wayne Clarke with a 13 darter.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, all league matches were cancelled and will now be played on April 27.

the Pro-Am Qualifier due to take place that night will now be held later in the summer.