Remblance aiming to help Lincolnshire land golf title

A Seacroft golfer is hoping to help Lincolnshire claim the English boys’ county championship at Rockliffe Hall in County Durham.

Jack Remblance will be part of the Yellowbelly team which takes on Kent, Cornwall and defending champs Yorkshire.

The action begins today and runs until Thursday.

The teams have all come through qualifiers to represent their region at County Finals and Kent will be seeking their first title.

Lincolnshire and Cornwall have both won once while Yorkshire will target their ninth victory.

The round robin championship is played over three days.

Each match consists of three foursomes and six singles.

Lincolnshire’s is Michael Baines (Sleaford), Callum Bruce (Elsham), Jake Craddock (Belton Park), Thomas Hull (Spalding), Hugo Kedzlie (Spalding), Olly Mitchell (Belton Park), Jack Remblance (Seacroft Golf Club).