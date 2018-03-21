Rain in Spain tests Hickman

Peter Hickman has spent the last few weeks in Spain testing his Smiths Racing Motorrad BMW ahead of the first round of the 2018 British Superbike championship at Donington Park over Easter.

The Willoughby race ace is happy with the way the bike has performed.

He spent three days at Cartagena for a shakedown test and, although the weather was not the best, he had plenty of positives to take from the experience.

“We have tested lots of new parts and set ups, the rider is happy and the team is working superbly,” he said.

“We have plenty more to do at Jerez and Guadix and the team morale is high.

“We had a really good test, tried a few different things with the suspension and it worked really well, we came away with a personal best time and a good base setting.

“It’s been really nice to ride a bike that I already know as I rode it all last year and the crew is the same as well.”

The weather at Jerez was just as bad but the track had so much grip that Hicky enjoyed some riding in the rain over the first day.

But as the weather failed to improve the team decided to cut their losses and head to Guadix a day early.

The first two days went well with both team and bike working well but then the weather deteriorated once again so much of the final day was spent building the TT bike in readiness for the launch day.

Hicky was back in action on home tarmac yesterday (Tuesday) when he takes the Smiths Racing BMW to the official British Superbike test at Donington Park where he and the team will make their final preparations for the opening round of the championship at the Leicestershire circuit over the Easter weekend, March 31-April 2.

Today he heads to the Isle of Man for the launch of the 2018 TT races, where last year he completed all five of his races in a podium position.