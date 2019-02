On Friday the Liberal Club will host the hotly-anticipated Team Lowe v Team Mitchell competition.

John Lowe will captain Carl Abbiss, Terry Cox, Chris Fletcher and Gordon Smith in the singles, playing alongside Rick Seaman, Wez Elston, James Richards, Wayne Burles and Scott Sutton in the pairs.

Scott Mitchell is leading Spencer Davis, Sam Hewson, Mark Forman and Darrell Webb in the singles and lining up with Nathan Careless, David Tuplin, Mark Simpson, Lee Yates and nine-year-old Kyle Davis in the pairs.

The fun will begin at 7.30pm.

Team Lowe is Sponsored by Cein Rymer and Team Mitchell by Stuart Hodson .