Pro challenge for darts aces

The first Skegness Darts League Pro-Am Qualifier will be held this Friday night - beginning a busy weekend of oche action.

The Ex Service Club will host a best-of-three competition with a double-in, double-out format, where the winner will book their place in the showpiece final to be held later this year, and team up with one of the eight professionals.

Points are awarded to non-winners, with the top 16 point scorers lining up alongside the eight qualifiers for the Ex Service Masters on the same day, with a top prize of £150.

The Pro-Am final will be played on November 4 and the pros will be: Dean Winstanley (sponsored by Home Style Outlet), Lorraine Winstanley (The Saxby), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Scott Waites (Zorba’s Kebabs), Sam Hewson (AC Engineering), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), TBC (Seaview Pub).

The referee will be Mark Waters (DC Trophies) and MC Chris Fletcher (Butchers 4 U).

A Seaview Invitational qualifier will be held on Saturday at the at Woolpack in Wainfleet.

The tournament begins at 2pm and the winner will qualify to play against Jamie Caven at Batemans Brewery’s Visitors’ Centre on March 28.

Saturday also sees the second of the ladies’ Money Match at The Highwayman Inn.

There will be seven games on in the evening, the action beginning at 7pm.

On Sunday there will be a money-in, money-out charity darts event at Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club, as well as 10 pints added to the winners’ pot.

Mark Gray will have his beard shaved to help raise cash for the Rural Chemotherapy Bus.

On March 24, pros Dennis Priestley and Jamie Caven will be in action at the Seaview, tickets cost £10 and include a burger and chips.