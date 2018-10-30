Players at the oche in support of Shane

The Shane Burkitt Charity Night took place on Friday, with top players John Walton and Jamie Caven putting on a show.

The Grosvenor House Hotel witnessed a great night, with some amazing darts played to help the young man as he and his supportive family battle leukaemia.

Most folks played a leg, with 180s galore and a great chunk of money raised during the night thanks to the generosity of the public and local businesses.

The 2001 World Darts champ Walton and Caven played doubles with the audience members, while Walton took the microphone and refereed a couple of games.

Nothing was too much trouble for the duo, who also organised the draw for the raffle, posed for photos and handed out autographs.

The Mick Peech Memorial took place on Sunday, offering a time to remember the Skegness Darts League’s good friend.

Mick loved both his darts and the Liberal Club, which hosted the event.

This was the third annual knockout to take place, and a field of players rich in quality lined up.

The tie of the first round had to be Rob Hewson versus Nathan Careless.

Coming back from 2-1 down, Careless kept his nerve and showed his battling spirit to win 3-2.

Kyle Davis was drawn against his dad Spencer Davis.

And it was Davis senior who despatched his son 3-1 to progress.

Martin Bell, last year’s champ, was not going to give up his title without a fight as he moved into the final.

His opponent was to be Sam Hewson, and in a classic final with high scores aplenty, it was Hewson who won.