PHOTO GALLERY: Boston RFC 24 Skegness RFC 3

NLD Plate

Boston RFC 24 Skegness RFC 3

Boston kicked their season off to a winning start in the first round of the Nottingham, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire Plate, scoring three tries to nil in this derby clash with Skegness, writes John Fletcher.

Boston RFC v Skegness RFC. Photos: David Dales.

Following a successful pre-season, Duckworth Jaguar-sponsored Boston welcomed back forwards Henry Betts (second row) and Paul Beard from long-term injuries, while there were debuts for Callum Scuffham and Sam Hughes (both in the back row), new signing John Hummel (wing), and Tom Balderstone (fly half).

Balderstone opened Boston’s account after just three minutes, early pressure from the home side being rewarded with a penalty, but Skegness hit back strongly and only good defensive work stopped the visitors scoring.

Winger John Hummel, a recent transfer from Skegness, scored the first try on 17 minutes: a defensive knock-on in the Skegness 22 gave Boston an attacking scrum, and slick passing from the set-piece gave him space to score in the left corner.

Balderstone’s conversion put the home side 10-0 up.

Boston’s second, the try of the match, came after 30 minutes from a break by full back Kyle Turley, whose speed saw him break through the Skegness defence.

Quick inter-passing with Cowern saw the ball fed back to Turley, who crossed beneath the posts. The conversion by Balderton saw Boston enter half time 17-0 up.

The second half proved to be a disjointed affair, frequent positional changes being forced upon the Boston coaching staff, but the home side scored a third try midway through the half, deft handling in the backs creating space for winger Will Paul to score under the posts.

Next week sees Boston travel to face Skegness in the MIdlands 4 East (North).

The matrch will kick off at 3pm, and all support is welcome.

Boston’s Development XV entertain Skegness Seconds in their first game of the new season (KO 3pm) at the Boardsides.

Training continues on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7pm.

BOSTON: Hough, Beard, Deamer, Betts, Eldin, Overton, Scuffham, Hughes, Gray, Balderstone, Hummel, Baldwin, Woods, Cowern, Turley; Replacements: Lloyd, Sharp, Fowler, Stones-Blackman, Paul.

