Personal best times are recorded at Worksop

Twenty-one Skegness and District RC members took on the Worksop Half Marathon on Sunday in windy and rainy conditions.

First back for the club was Will Kelly, earning himself a new personal best time along the way in 1 hr 18 mins, finishing 20th overall.

The women's cross country team.

Second male back for the club was Ed Crawford.

Ed has only been running for a year, but is getting faster and faster with each race, again giving himself a new PB as he knocked a massive 6.23 mins off his previous best.

He clocked 1 hr 26 mins.

Following Ed was Martin Chapman, finishing in 1 hr 44 mins.

The men's cross country team.

For the ladies, Angela Thompson gained a big PB, knocking 2.16 mins off her previous time.

Angela finished thrd for the club with a PB time of 1 hr 39 mins.

Charmane Holgate came in second lady for the club, again with a PB time (1 hr 51 mins), followed by Becky Lee, running a sub-2 hr time of 1 hr 57 mins.

Other members who achieved PBs over the picturesque course, which runs largely through Clumber Park, were Sam Fox and Shawn Thomas (both finishing in 1 hr 55 mins), Steph Scott (2 hrs 06 mins), Sarah Thomass (2 hr 11 mins) and Julie Goodwin (2 hrs 08 mins).

Bright but cold conditions greeted runners at the second Lincs League Cross Country match of the season at Castledyke Equestrian Centre on the outskirts of Boston.

Skegness and District once again had an excellent turnout of runners, with the now-famous water jump providing the spectators with an excellent viewpoint to cheer on competitors.

The men’s team was led home by Mark Sands, with Jason Stainton and Mark Lyon providing good back up to complete the club’s first scoring team.

Andy Shelton, Brian Darrington and Charlie Luff worked hard throughout to make up the second scoring team.

In the ladies’ race, Katy Hockam was the first runner back for the club, just outside the top 20.

She was supported by Helen Luff, Zoe Ward and Louise Darrington.

Helena Shelton and Hannah Chapman worked hard together throughout and crossed the line hand in hand, showing the support and camaraderie within the club.

Ian Kocko ran the Fenland 10 miler and represented the club as the solo runner and finished with a chip time of 1 hr 24 mins.

Skegness andDistrict Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk