Pell completes first open water triathlon

Skegness Tri Club member Michael Pell took part is his first open water swim triathlon this weekend, a sprint distance race at Tallington Lakes.

Michael has trained hard and improved his swimming immensely over the past two years.

Michael Pell.

The open water swim took place in the lake and covered a distance of 750m.

The water was calm and an ideal temperature for racing.

Once out the water, Michael started the 16-mile bike leg.

The bike course is slightly undulating but riders enjoy lovely scenic views of villages close to Stamford and, with little wind, the conditions were perfect.

Once back at Tallington Michael racked his bike in the transition area and then went onto to complete the three-mile run.

The run course is fast and flat and weaves through the caravan park and back to the welcome sight of the finish line.

Michael’s finish time was 1:44.06.

Two club members ran hard and fast at the annual Woodhall Spa 10k road race, held on Sunday.

The race sells out all 1300 available places quickly each year and attracts many local runners.

The course is fast and flat through beautiful Lincolnshire countryside.

Skeg Tri members David Freeman and Melanie Wheeler had cloudy but warm conditions for the event.

Melanie clocked 53.42, and David 57.57

Sea swim training was organised for other members of the club on Saturday at Chapel Point and Skegness beach.

Three members swam off Skegness but had to wait for the afternoon mist to clear for safety reasons.

Peter Nicholls, Lee St Quinton and Claire Draper had a great swim and covered more than one mile in distance.

It is vital for Skeg Tri member Claire to get as much sea swim practice as possible over the next few months as she will swim the wash from Hunstanton back to Skegness in August to raise money for a friend’s daughter, who is fighting high risk neuroblastoma.

Claire’s challenge entails a non stop sea swim covering more than 13 miles.

You can find out more at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/swimthewashforjoss