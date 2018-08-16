PBs treble for Alford Wheelers

Promising cycling talent Jensen Windsor warmed up for his national championship test by hitting form at the Alford Wheelers’ Tuesday Night League meet.

Jenson was one of three riders to produce personal best times for the 10-mile time trial, lowering his mark to a great time of 23min 45secs.

He will be representing both the club and county at the Junior National Championships on September 8.

Carl Toon, also on the same evening, turned in a new PB of 27min 07secs, having recently ridden the 100-mile Ride London event in a time of 6hr 12min 45secs. It was an excellent result for Carl’s debut effort at the distance.

Tracey Wilkinson, who is always chasing records, completed the PB treble and hit the jackpot with a time of 26min 25secs which was also a new club record for the ladies’ vet40 age group.

A ride, and one good enough to beat her husband.