PB time for winner Mark

Mark Sands won the Dereham 10-mile race on Sunday morning.

The Skegness and District Running Club member (pictured) enjoyed perfect weather conditions as he clocked a new personal best time of 56 mins.

Four SADRC runners took part in the Eye 10k.

Andy Shelton came back from the London Marathon fighting and finished in a strong 43.49, followed by his brother Jeff (52.58).

Helena Shelton is returning from injury, and each week is looking stronger. She clocked 1:10.16, followed by Margaret Cooper in a time of 1:10.53, a one-minute PB.

Skegness and District RC will host the famous Bolingbroke Breaker 10k this evening.

It starts at 7.15pm from The Black Horse Inn at Old Bolingbroke and costs £4 to enter.

The course offers some testing hills, but the popular event will offer the incentive of a chocolate bar for all finishers.

Support is also welcome.

The club meets at Skegness, Horncastle, Boston and Spilsby and welcomes novices.