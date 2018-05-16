PB time for winner Mark

Mark Sands won the Dereham 10-mile race on Sunday morning.
The Skegness and District Running Club member (pictured) enjoyed perfect weather conditions as he clocked a new personal best time of 56 mins.
Four SADRC runners took part in the Eye 10k.
Andy Shelton came back from the London Marathon fighting and finished in a strong 43.49, followed by his brother Jeff (52.58).
Helena Shelton is returning from injury, and each week is looking stronger. She clocked 1:10.16, followed by Margaret Cooper in a time of 1:10.53, a one-minute PB.
Skegness and District RC will host the famous Bolingbroke Breaker 10k this evening.
It starts at 7.15pm from The Black Horse Inn at Old Bolingbroke and costs £4 to enter.
The course offers some testing hills, but the popular event will offer the incentive of a chocolate bar for all finishers.
Support is also welcome.
The club meets at Skegness, Horncastle, Boston and Spilsby and welcomes novices.