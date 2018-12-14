Panthers up next for in-form Blue and Whites

In-form Skegness Rugby Club will be looking to continue their climb up the Midlands 4 East (North) table on Saturday.

Eighth-placed Chesterfield will be the visitors to the coast.

With only two places and two points separating the two sides there will be all to play for.

Following a stunted start to the campaign, the weekend’s victory was Skegness’s fifth win of the campaign.

The match kicks off at 2.15pm.

It will be the final contest before the league’s Christmas break.

Skegness secured a narrow win at Amber Valley on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites scored the only try of the game to leave with a 5-0 success.