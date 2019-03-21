Outstanding judo performances at Sutton team event

Members of Skegness and Seathorne Judo Clubs performed brilliantly at the recent judo team competition, held at Sutton in Ashfield, including some outstanding individual performances.

Teams were made up on the day with competitors fighting people of a similar size and grade.

Results: gold medal winners - Jake Meese, Nicole Meese, Harold Hogg; silver medal winners - Grace Ramsden, Bradley Meese, Constanca Hidalgo, Bence Gyurovszki, Jasmine Hogg; bronze medal winners - Sophi Cheuk, Cody Steadman, Brogan Steadman, David Gyurovszki.

Five of the competitors were taking part in their very first competition and performed extremely well despite the nerves the felt on the day.

The throw of the competition was awarded to Bradley Meese for a well-executed Tai-o-toshi scoring ippon.

Seathorne Judo club have confirmed that Fresh Fitness of Skegness have agreed to continue their sponsorship of the judoka of the month award for the coming year.

For information about the club visit www.skegnessjudo.co.uk