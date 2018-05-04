Oulton next for Superbikes ace Hicky

After a foray into the world of endurance racing at the Le Mans 24 hour race, Willoughby rider Peter Hickman will turn his attention back to the British Superbike championship when he travels to Cheshire for round three of the 2018 series at Oulton Park.

He joined the NRT48-BMW Motorrad German factory team of Kenny Foray, Lucy Glockner and Stefan Kerschbaumer for the FIM World Endurance 24-hour race on Saturday.

The team was running well in the first few hours and Foray was actually leading the race for a while.

When Hicky took over for his stint on the bike he was running in third place, but ran over something on the track, which flicked up onto the back wheel and smashed into the wiring loom, which had to be replaced.

He lost nearly an hour in time and was well down the field when returning to the track.

Around the seven hours into the race, with Hickman once again on board, he had made up a lot of ground before his engine expired.

And that was the end of the team’s race.

Hickman said: “I must have recorded 75-80 laps during the race and, overall, the team put in over 200 laps.

“But it wasn’t to be this time. The team worked well together and we are to reconvene in Slovakia for the eight hour race on May 12 and then on to Japan for the Suzuka eight-hour race on July 29.”

After taking part in the official test day at Oulton Park last Thursday, Hickman returns to the Cheshire circuit for round three of the British Superbike championship over the May Day Bank Holiday, where he will contest the two Superbike races on Monday.

The timetable is: Saturday - free practice one 10.05am; free practice two 3.15pm; Sunday - free practice three noon; qualifying 4.15pm; Monday - warm-up 9.45am; race one 18 laps 1.30pm; race two 18 laps 4.30pm.