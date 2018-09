Skegness RFC came from behind to secure their first win of the season last Wednesday evening.

The Blue and Whites hosted Boston (pictured), who had go the better of them twice already this season, in the Lincolnshire Cup. And after trailing 15-6 at the interval a spririted second half saw them win 24-18.

However, they were beaten 57-19 at home by Cleethorpes in the Midlands 4 East (North) on Saturday.

Skegness return to league action on Saturday, away at East Retford (3pm).