Skegness Rugby Club have the chance to close the gap on Ollerton as they return to action on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites hit the road to face the side which sit seventh, two places and nine points ahead of them in the Midlands 4 East (North) table.

With no league fixtures last weekend, Skegness have been keen to return to action following their home walkover win against Nottinghamians.

Kick off will be at 3pm.