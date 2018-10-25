Oche ace Kemp claims the final Pro-Am place

Charlie Kemp claimed the final place in the Skegness Darts League’s Pro-Am finale.

Part two of a big weekend saw the Pro-Am qualifiers conclude with a last man standing knockout on Sunday afternoon.

Eighteen players descended on the Ex Service Club and Scott Sutton pulled the dreaded number one out the hat.

James Richards was his first opponent, drawing number two.

Sutton hung on to record his first win and he continued his winning run with a fantastic 114 checkout against Rob Pomeroy.

In a cracker of a game with Scott Smith both players hit 180.

But it was Sutton who held his nerve to get victory number four.

Next up was Scott Millar, playing on a crutch with his knee heavily strapped up.

He made short work of his predicament by winning this and his next game against David Kitching, his two-win streak halted by Jonathan Thorndike, who then lost straight away to Simon Harris.

Rob O’Brien won a game before Spencer Davis hit an 18 dart leg, only to be beated by Rick Seaman, who then went on a three-match run.

Nick Casswell beat him, Casswell then losing to Chris Fletcher.

Fletcher beat Jay Prince to set up the final game against Kemp.

Kemp threw some great darts and came out the winner and will partner Sam Hewson in the Pro-Am on November 4.

On Friday a charity event will be held at The Grosvenor House Hotel, with John Walton and Jamie Caven playing pairs against audience members.

An eight-man knockout with these two players and Chris Simpson, Stewart Giles, Nick Casswell, Thomas Atkinson, Wayne Burles and Stewart Giles will be held for the Shane Burkitt invitational Trophy.

Tickets for this cost £10 and are available from Chris Fletcher on 07789 405 588 or the Grosvenor.

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/helping-shane-burkitt

On Sunday the third Mick Peech Memorial will be held at the Liberal Club Skegness.

Registration is from 1.30pm and entry costs £3.