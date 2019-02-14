Now for the World Championships! Jarvis named in England table tennis squad

Skegness athlete Tom Jarvis has been named in a six-strong England squad for the World Championships in Budapest in April.

The 19-year-old, who was Team GB reserve for the table tennis squad at the Rio Olympics, is joined in the men’s line-up by the three athletes who performed in Rio – Liam Pitchford, Sam Walker and Paul Drinkhall.

Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos will represent the women.

This year is the individual championships, with singles and doubles events on the programme.

Jarvis is not involved in the Men’s Doubles but will partner Tsaptsinos in the Mixed Doubles.

The tournament begins on April 21.