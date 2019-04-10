Norman conquers aquathlon challenge

Ellie Norman claimed a first-place finish as Skegness Triathlon Club members began the new season in style.

Grantham was the destination for the first triathlon and aquathlon of 2019.

Three members of the Skegness club travelled to the Meres Leisure Centre to compete in the races organised by SBR events.

The triathlon was a sprint distance and was the first race of the Lincolnshire Triathlon series for entrants Lee St Quinton and Michyla Clark.

Ellie was competing in the aquathlon, comprising of a 400m pool swim followed by a 5k run - finishing as first lady.

The fantastic eight-lane swimming pool resulted in fewer competitors in each lane.

The marshals set athletes off at four-minute intervals and each participant completed a 400m swim leg.

Once mounted on their bikes, athletes completed a two-loop cycle leg, totalling 16.5k.

The route was on main roads but well marshalled, where some slight inclines and a really fast downhill section allowed athletes a fast leg.

Once back in transition for the second time, athletes took on the 5k run, three loops of the surrounding area of the leisure centre.

The races were a good test of fitness levels following a long winter of training at Fresh Fitness in Skegness.

Triathlon results: Lee St Quinton 1:03.20, Michyla Clark 1:16.10.

Aquathlon result: Ellie Norman 40.54.