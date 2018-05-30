No half measures for Skeg Tri Club

Skegness Tri Club members were out in force for the Nottingham Outlaw 70.3-mile race.

A total of 22 members were among the 1,500 entries taking on the half ironman distance.

The event included a 1.9k swim in Holme Pierrpont Lake, a 56-mile cycle route through the villages of Radcliffe, Lowdham, Oxton and Southwell and a 13.1-mile run to finish.

Some competitors took part as relay teams.

The finish line is a fantastic sight, 200m of red carpet, music playing and friends and family cheering and celebrating.

Club member Michael Hawkesford completed his first open-water swim despite getting into difficulty, continuing on to complete the full swim distance.

Julie Hawkesford finished the bike section for her team despite coming off the bike during the race and David Freeman completed his first 70.3-mile triathlon.

Skegness individual results: Lee St Quinton 5:25.06, Matt Wain 5:31.42, Ashley Epton 5:34.50, Ryan Johnson 5:50.08, David Johnson 6:09.51, Michael Irving 6:13.06, Michyla Clark 6:51.51 secs, David Freeman 6:55.13.

Team results: As Vegas Us - Melanie, Mark and Alan 5:02.04, Claire and Russ 5:10.18; Skeg Trilogy - Amber, John, Hayley 5:41.02; Skegness Tri Tortoises - Jay, Michael, Sandra 6:47.23; Skegness Coasters - Michael, Julie, Jackie 7:17.51.