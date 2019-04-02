Nice, Guy! Hatton runs a marathon PB

Guy Hatton clocked his first sub-four-hour marathon as he completed race number 42 of his 100 marathon target.

He did so at the Brexit Challenge, organised by Its Grim up North.

Competitors at the Grantham Cup.

The race was a mentally tough one, consisting of a whopping 106 laps of the course at Tadcaster Grammar School.

Members of Skegness and District Running Club competed at the Grantham Cup 10k cross-country run on Sunday.

Across the testing grounds of Belton House Estate, Helena Shelton entered the popular canicross event with her four-legged partner Totty, whilst Rob Goddard and Olivia Brown opted to go it alone.

Runners were treated to stunning views from the vantage point of Belmont Tower as well as enjoying trails through the deer park.

Rob was first home in 1:06.50, followed by Olivia in 1:19.17.

Helena and Totty crossed the line in 1:19.16.

The Peterborough Spring 10k, part of the four seasons 10k series, gave five SADRC ladies a chance to show just what mummies are made of on Mothering Sunday.

First across the line was Odette Arundell in an impressive time of 52.26.

Lisa Smith was next up in 1:06.07, closely followed by Denise Andrews (1:07.23).

Jess Cooper and Rachel Andrew completed the course together to finish in a time of 1:12.13.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk