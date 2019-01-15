New personal best for Angela

Three members of Skegness and District Running Club competed in the Brass Monkey half marathon, starting at York Racecourse.

The event formed part of the celebrations of the 40th anniversary year for the host club, York Knavesmire Harriers.

Leanne Rickett and Ian Kocko.

Although this road race is a fast, flat course, the conditions were considerably windy on Sunday so first club member home, Angela Thompson, was thrilled to post another personal best time of 1:37.13, knocking 1 min 47 secs off her previous best. She was the fifth lady in her age group.

Leanne Rickett came out of the new year starting blocks with a bang and set herself a great marker for the 2019 season of 1:45.06.

Ian Kocko had suffered recent injury but pulled out a solid comeback performance, clocking 1:59.29.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk